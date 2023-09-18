WATCH: Superbon shows the three fundamental steps behind his soul-snatching roundhouse kicks

Former ONE featherweight kickboxing world champion Superbon Singha Mawynn will challenge fellow Muay Thai phenom Tawanchai PK Saenchai for the ONE featherweight Muay Thai world title at ONE Fight Night 15.

On October 6, two of the greatest Thai strikers of this generation will clash inside the iconic Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in what many consider one of the most important bouts in modern Muay Thai history.

Ahead of the much-anticipated superfight, the former ONE featherweight kickboxing world champion was seen teaching ONE Championship commentator Mitch Chilson how to land one of his signature weapons - his legendary head kick:

"The music was removed from my original reel. So I updated it with a new song. What do you think? @superbon_banchamek shows us his high kick. Don’t miss Tawanchai VS Superbon at ONE Fight Night 15"

If you are a practitioner or simply an enthusiast, this is technical gold. Better start drilling this in the gym if you want to take souls with your head kick like the Thai legend.

Fans are giving out their two cents on the video in the comments section:

@wanderingtiger mentioned that he was taught the same techniquue by French WPMF European and World Muaythai Champion & Lumpinee stadium champion Damien Alamos:

"Just had Damien Alamos tell a me similar thing about not leaning back but staying upright on kicks for more power. 🔥🙌"

@tetsusaiga7 has a more detailed and technical analysis of the video:

"Yes, being on one's toes or balls of the feet is an extremely important detail in fighting. I used to fight flat footed, but was taught by a coach the benefits of staying on the balls of the foot. Allows for quicker movement, mobility, and elevation of kicks like this. Also your balance is better and your able to get your kicks off faster compared to being flat footed. Checking kicks is also swifter on the balls of your feet."

Catch Superbon fight for a second world title in the main event of ONE Fight Night 15 on October 6. The event is available live and free to all Prime Video subscribers in North America.