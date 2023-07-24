Chingiz Allazov knew he was already “number one” in the world before beating Superbon

Azerbaijani-Belarusian top fighter Chingiz Allazov has always been confident of his skills and knew his place was at the top of the summit even before he became ONE champion.

‘Chinga’ seized the ONE featherweight kickboxing world title back in January by knocking out erstwhile division king Superbon Singha Mawynn in their title clash.

Chingiz Allazov was devastating in winning the featherweight kickboxing gold, taking the fight to Superbon right from the get-go with telling hits, culminating with a crashing straight right to the head in the second round, which sent the Thai superstar instantly crashing to the mat in defeat.

For the 29-year-old world champion, the win over Superbon was mere formality as he always considered himself number one in the world.

He told ONE Championship in an interview:

“I knew in my mind I was number one before Superbon. But I was like, ‘Okay, we will do this in the real world and let people see that I am number one.”

Chingiz Allazov makes his first defense of the ONE featherweight world title on August 4 at ONE Fight Night 13 on Prime Video.

He is facing off against No. 2 contender Marat Grigorian of Armenia in the headlining fight of the event happening at Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok.

Apart from maintaining the status quo in the division with him on top, ‘Chinga’ seeks to extend his winning run in ONE, which currently stands at four straight.

Meanwhile, Marat Grigorian returns to action after 10 months since his last outing. He defeated Dutch-Turkish fighter Tayfun Ozcan by unanimous decision.

At ONE Fight Night 13, he will make another go at the world title after falling short in his first attempt in March last year against then-world champion Superbon.

ONE Fight Night 13 is available live and for free to Prime Video subscribers in North America.