“It’s gonna be a slugfest” - Tawanchai expects an inevitable knockout in his super fight against Superbon

ONE featherweight Muay Thai world champion Tawanchai PK Saenchai will be defending his belt against perhaps his biggest challenge to date.

At Friday Fights 46 on December 22nd, inside the mecca of Muay Thai, Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand, the Thai world champion will test his might against former ONE featherweight kickboxing world champion Superbon Singha Mawynn.

This world title bout has split the entire Muay Thai and kickboxing communities down the middle. Superbon is a bonafide master of high kicks while Tawanchai's stone-cold technique is perhaps the best in the business.

Still, for the defending world champion, this battle of an unstoppable force and an immovable object will only have one outcome - one of them hitting the mat.

In an interview with ONE Championship, the Thai world champion said:

Both men are masters of their craft, and a knockout will take something spectacular from either fighter. Fortunately for fans, both of them have what it takes to send the other to the canvas.

Tawanchai's opponent, Superbon, admits a KO is highly unlikely as both of them are "on the same level"

Interestingly, Tawanchai's opponent, Superbon, admitted that a KO is highly unlikely to happen in this world title fight. In an interview with YouTube channel Nickynachat former ONE kickboxing world champion admitted that a finish will not come easy as he and the defending world champion are on the highest level.

Superbon said:

“It’s really hard to see either of us getting knocked out because we’re both high-level fighters. We’re the same level. It can only happen if one of us is really unlucky.”

Watch the full interview here:

Check your local listings or visit ONE Championship's official website on how to watch ONE Fight Night 46 from your location. Fans in the United States and Canada can catch ONE Fight Night 46: Tawanchai vs. Superbon via pay-per-view on watch.onefc.com.