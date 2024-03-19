“We will be ready!” - Fans equally split between Superbon, Marat Grigorian ahead of epic trilogy bout at ONE Friday Fights 58

When it comes to the highly anticipated trilogy bout between Superbon Singha Mawynn and Marat Grigorian at ONE Friday Fights 58, fans are split down the middle.

On April 5, ONE Championship will return to the iconic Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok.

In the main event, Superbon will look to once again strap 26 pounds of gold around his waist when he meets three-time GLORY Kickboxing champion Marat Grigorian to crown the ONE interim featherweight kickboxing king.

"The rubber match is HERE. Will it be Supebon or Marat Grigorian that walks away with the ONE Interim Featherweight Kickboxing World Championship on April 5 at ONE Friday Fights 58?"

Offering their take on the impending clash, ONE Championship fans were divided in the Instagram comments — some believing that Superbon will deliver a highlight-reel head kick finish, while others suspect that Grigorian's cracking power will get the job done:

"We will be ready !!!!" wrote Nick Hemmers, the proprietor of Hemmers Gym where Marat Grigorian trains

"Superbon all day!!"

"Superbon will KO with head kick"

"Supebon wasn't able to kick with his right leg in the rematch due to an injury. For this third fight if Superbon doesn't get injured I think he can knock Marat out with a head kick."

"Marat gonna stop his career"

"Marat 2x1"

"Superbon has definitely improved since then, but Marat is still beastly"

"Marat has the technique to defend the kicks and knee. This fight in Lumpinee with smaller rectangular ring, Marat might easily cut the ring and crack Superbon's chin."

Superbon and Marat Grigorian close out their iconic feud with a long-awaited rubber match

Superbon and Marat Grigorian first met under the Kunlun Fight banner in the World Max 2017 tournament final. Grigorian walked away the winner, finishing the Thai superstar in just 29 seconds.

Four years later, they would run it back at ONE X in March 2022 for the ONE featherweight kickboxing world championship. This time, Superbon would walk away the victor with a decisive unanimous decision victory to retain the gold.

With both men looking for another opportunity to challenge the division's reigning king, Chingiz Allazov, Superbon, and Marat Grigorian will put a cap on their fiery feud with the ultimate prize at stake.

ONE Friday Fights 58 will air live and for free on ONE Championship's YouTube channel and via watch.onefc.com around the world on April 5.