FREE FULL FIGHT: Chingiz Allazov’s stunning knockout win over Superbon for featherweight kickboxing gold

ONE Championship re-posted Chingiz Allazov’s historic win against Superbon.

In March 2022, Allazov fought Sitthichai Sitsongpeenong at ONE X to determine the winner of the ONE Featherweight Kickboxing Grand Prix. After three rounds of action, ‘Chinga’ emerged victorious by unanimous decision, setting up a fight against then-world champion Superbon.

On January 13, Allazov and Superbon headlined ONE Fight Night 6 inside the Impact Arena in Bangkok, Thailand. Heading into the fight, ‘Chinga’ was given respect because of his world-class skills, but there weren’t many people who predicted the outcome.

Allazov secured several knockdowns before knocking out Superbon in the second round. Nine months later, ONE honored the 30-year-old’s legendary performance by re-sharing the entire fight on YouTube with the caption:

“Witness the unexpected knockout ending to the ONE Featherweight Kickboxing World Title showdown between defending king Superbon and current World Champion Chingiz Allazov at ONE Fight Night 6 on Prime Video!”

On August 4, Chingiz Allazov defended his ONE featherweight kickboxing world title for the first time. ‘Chinga’ was matched up against Marat Grigorian, which was a trilogy matchup with the other two bouts happening outside of ONE.

The five-round title fight went the distance, and Allazov retained his throne with a unanimous decision win.

In April 2021, Chingiz Allazov lost his ONE debut against Enriko Kehl by split decision. Since then, he’s established a world-class resume with wins against Sitthichai Sitsongpeenong, Superbon, Marat Grigorian, Jo Nattawut, and Samy Sana.

Following ONE Fight Night 13, Allazov voiced his interest in fighting Giorgio Petrosyan for his next featherweight kickboxing world title defense. It’s unclear if ONE Championship will make the fight, but there’s no doubt that the matchup would generate must-see action.