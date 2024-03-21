Former ONE bantamweight Muay Thai world champion Nong-O Hama is as determined as ever to reclaim his place at the top of the heap.

To do so, he must first get past a rampaging young gun, whom many believe can rival his earth-shattering power.

At ONE Friday Fights 58 on April 5, Nong-O returns against the streaking Kulabdam Sor Jor Piek Uthai in a three-round clash in 'The Art of Eight Limbs'.

Nong-O will enter this pivotal clash at Lumpinee Stadium with a massive chip on his shoulder. After all, the 37-year-old living legend lost his last two contests by way of frightening knockouts at the hands of Jonathan Haggerty and Nico Carrillo.

Given his string of bad luck lately, pundits question if Nong-O's better days are behind him.

Plus, the Thai icon will face another youthful opponent, who earned the moniker 'Left Meteorite' for the destructive capabilities of his Sunday punch.

Speaking to ONE Championship, Nong-O brushed off his ferocious adversary and vowed to exchange hellfire with the heavy-handed Kulabdam from start to finish.

"This fight is going to be explosive. I'm ready to go toe-to-toe with him, and I'll never back down."

Nong-O, of course, is a proud warrior who laughs in the face of danger. Let's see if the veteran will return to his winning ways and halt Kulabdam's hype train.

ONE Friday Fights 58 will be available free on ONE Championship's digital platforms.

Nong-O recalls what went wrong against Nico Carrillo

After losing his world title to Jonathan Haggerty, Nong-O was on his way to redemption following a fast start in his bounce-back match against Nico Carrillo at ONE Friday Fights 46 last year.

Unfortunately, things took a turn for the worst in round 2, as 'King of the North' landed a brutal elbow to secure the comeback win. In a previous interview with ONE, Nong-O reflected on the harrowing setback:

"After I made a mistake, I was hit by Nico's front elbow, causing me to collapse. After that, he came in and threw a big punch at me. I've tried my best to protect it. But I have to admit that his weapon is very heavy. Until it made me feel dizzy.”