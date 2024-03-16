“Wife always wins” – Muay Thai legend Nong-O’s hilarious spoof after training wife in ‘The Art of Eight Limbs’

Muay Thai legend Nong-O shared a hilarious spoof about husbands and wives that has got everyone online laughing in stitches.

The Thai superstar was seen holding the pads for his wife while she practiced the art of eight limbs on Instagram this week. His playful aggression towards her facilitated her anger in a relatable way, with all the men and women in the comment section laughing and cheering.

ONE Championship described Nong-O Hama’s wife getting even with her husband, with the caption that read:

"Wife always wins 👑 How do you see the clash between Nong-O and Kulabdam ending at ONE Friday Fights 58? @nongogaiyanghadao."

Watch Nong-O Hama’s wife get even with her husband below:

Nong-O Hama to face hungry up-and-comer Kulabdam on April 5 at the Lumpinee Boxing Stadium

Nong-O Hama is ready to start the new year with a clean slate.

The prestigious Muay Thai striker is looking to bounce back from a rare two-fight skid to face rising superstar ‘Left Meterorite’ Kulabdam in a high-stakes Muay Thai war.

Both men are perfectly matched heading into their bantamweight bout at ONE Friday Fights 58. Nong-O Hama has supplanted many elite Muay Thai strikers as both champion and contender, making him one of the best pound-for-pound strikers in the world.

Unfortunately, the Thai’s four-year reign came to an end last year when he faced ‘The General’ Jonathan Haggerty at ONE Fight Night 9.

Despite experiencing his second straight loss to Nico Carrillo by knockout this past December, no one shares his determination and work ethic inside the gym. However, there’s a new guy who’s hungry for a championship belt.

The 25-year-old Kulabdam is making a fast rise in the rankings, with four dominant victories within the last year. He comes in strong, determined, and ambitious. He plans to defeat Nong-O Hama in knockout fashion next month and earn the world title shot he deserves.

ONE Friday Fights 58 is available free on ONE Championship’s digital platforms (ONE Championship’s YouTube channel, ONE Championship’s Facebook page, and watch.onefc.com)