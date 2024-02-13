“That was the greatest one” - Jonathan Haggerty says KO finish of legendary Nong-O tops his list of wins

Dual ONE world champion Jonathan Haggerty has had many great fights in his Muay Thai career. But his throwdown with former bantamweight kingpin Nong-O Hama tops it all.

The British underdog saw his dreams come to life when he defeated two world champions, Nong-O Hama in Muay Thai and MMA superstar Fabricio Andrade in kickboxing last year.

Both finishes have become almost iconic for Haggerty. He definitely proved his doubters wrong by sealing his place in the history books as a rare two-sport world champion. But if he had to choose one title fight over the other as the greatest win, it would have to be his Muay Thai tussle with Nong-O Hama.

Speaking to ONE Championship, ‘The General’ explained:

“It's a tough one. Nong-O was great in the sense that no one could beat him. He's a knockout artist. I had so many people doubting me. And to get it done in that sort of fashion, it was unbelievable. But with the Andrade one, the way he was talking, it was so sweet to knock him out and shut his mouth. But we're gonna have to go with the Nong-O one. That was the greatest one.”

The 26-year-old sensation is ready to push the envelope even further this year by defending the ONE bantamweight Muay Thai world title on February 16. He will touch gloves with another dangerous top contender, Felipe ‘Demolition Man’ Lobo, who, like Haggerty, has a growing reputation of being this sport’s greatest underdog.

Jonathan Haggerty’s strategy against Felipe Lobo is to smother him with pressure

It’s a proven fact that Jonathan Haggerty is a very difficult guy to beat. The young Brit can easily take advantage of a situation if the striker opposite to him isn’t a confident boxer. Even for an experienced fighter like Nong-O Hama, dealing with Haggerty’s pressure-forward fighting style is difficult to solve.

Haggerty, therefore, concludes that it’s going to be a tough night for Felipe Lobo. He told ONE:

“I bring that style where I’m going to put it on you until the bell goes, so I’m just wondering how he’s going to cope with my pressure and my strikes.”

Watch Jonathan Haggerty in action at ONE Fight Night 19, which will air live on US Primetime on February 16, free of charge for existing Prime Video subscribers in North America