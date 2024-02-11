“He was calling my name” - Jonathan Haggerty says Felipe Lobo is shooting above his weight heading into ONE Fight Night 19

Jonathan Haggerty believes Felipe Lobo has bitten off a bit more than he can chew.

This Friday night, February 16, ‘The General’ will return to the legendary Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand, for a ONE world title tilt with top-five ranked bantamweight standout Felipe Lobo. Haggerty will put his bantamweight Muay Thai championship on the line for the first time since scoring a brutal first-round KO against Nong-O Hama.

“The General” is always ready 😏 How will his World Title defense against Felipe Lobo go down on February 16 at ONE Fight Night 19 on @primevideo?”

Lobo earned his shot with a massive upset against Thai legend Saemapetch Fairtex in April. From the moment his hand was raised, Lobo immediately called for a clash with Haggerty, something that did not go unnoticed by ‘The General.’

“When [Lobo] defeated Saemapetch, he was calling my name in the ring,” Haggerty told ONE. “Then he was in the back room after the fight calling my name.”

Jonathan Haggerty is ready to put a beating on Felipe Lobo

Following his win over Nong-O at ONE Fight Night 9 — the same night Lobo bested Saemapetch — Jonathan Haggerty went on to claim the vacant bantamweight kickboxing world championship with a second-round KO of Fabricio Andrade.

“After I beat Andrade, [Lobo] was in the corner, and I just told him straight, ‘You don’t want it.’ It’s not every day the champion is calling out a top contender,” Haggerty added. “It should be the other way around. I just can’t wait to give him a beating. That’s all.”

Who leaves the Mecca of Muay Thai with the ONE bantamweight MMA world title?

Amazon Prime Video subscribers in North America can catch all the action at ONE Fight Night 19: Haggerty vs. Lobo live and for free in U.S. primetime on February 16,