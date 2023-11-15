Jonathan Haggerty says Fabricio Andrade made the right decision to quit after knockdown: “Would have been even more dangerous”

Newly minted two-sport ONE world champion Jonathan Haggerty feels Fabricio Andrade would have ended up being planted on the canvas if he did survive his match-winning knockout in their main event war at ONE Fight Night 16.

The Londoner was in cruise control inside the iconic Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand, as he used his reach advantage, fuzzy footwork, and heavy hands to leave ’Wonder Boy’ in a world of trouble from the start of their scheduled five-round war.

That helped the bantamweight Muay Thai king advance into the second round with plenty of confidence. Eventually, he backed up the bantamweight MMA world champion with a left high kick and a bunch of punches to seal the deal at 1:57 of the second stanza.

However, ‘The General’ admitted that he did see Andrade surviving his final assault. At the same time, he knew the Brazilian would be in for another final salvo of combinations had he found his feet back.

In an interview with Sports Illustrated, Jonathan Haggerty spoke about his match-winning moment that earned him the vacant bantamweight kickboxing gold.

He said:

“When I caught him with that right hand, I thought he was going to try to get up, which would have been even more dangerous for him.”

Though he would have loved to deliver another round of attacks on the ever-confident Brazilian, the Keddles Gym, Knowlesy Academy, and Team Underground affiliate was pleased to go back home with another quick night out in the office.

After reaching the time limit in each of his wins on the global stage in the past, the 2023 version of Jonathan Haggerty has been terrifying, exciting, and mean.

At ONE Fight Night 9 in April, the Englishman grabbed the Muay Thai belt with a scintillating first-round KO of Nong-O Hama. He was back at his best at ONE Fight Night 16 to join an elite list of warriors as two-sport world champions on the roster.

Relive Jonathan Haggerty’s epic win over Andrade on November 3 on ONE Championship’s YouTube channel and the ONE Super App. North American fans with an active Amazon Prime Video subscription can catch the bill via replay for free.