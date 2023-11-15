Jonathan Haggerty reiterates desire to become three-sport world champion: “I want Andrade’s MMA belt”

In 2023, Jonathan Haggerty has made a serious claim for being the fighter of the year with two incredible back-to-back victories.

At the end of 2022, there were a lot of options waiting in the new year for ‘The General’ after making a successful move up to the bantamweight division.

Even those who gave him the credit as a former flyweight Muay Thai world champion couldn’t have predicted what the Brit would go on to accomplish in the next 12 months.

Beating both Nong-O Hama and Fabricio Andrade in consecutive fights, with finishes over both men, Haggerty now reigns as a two-sport world champion.

Holding both the bantamweight kickboxing and Muay Thai world championships, he has produced arguably two of the finest performances of his career within the space of a few months.

Despite that, he is looking to make 2024 even more spectacular, as he has his sights on becoming the first fighter in ONE Championship history to hold titles in three different sports simultaneously.

Stamp Fairtex is the only other fighter to accomplish a similar feat, having held belts in kickboxing, Muay Thai and MMA. But she hasn’t been able to simultaneously hold all three at one go.

That’s exactly what Jonathan Haggerty plans on accomplishing by making a transition to MMA in the near future to set-up a rematch with ‘Wonder Boy’ Andrade for his bantamweight title.

With so many options and challengers waiting in the wings, ‘The General’ made it very clear that with 2024 in view, he is out to make history.

In an interview with Sports Illustrated, he laid out the mission statement clear for everyone to see:

“Next, I want Andrade’s MMA belt. I want to be ONE’s MMA bantamweight champion.”

