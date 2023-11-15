FREE FULL FIGHT: Jonathan Haggerty reaches champ-champ status with iconic KO finish of Fabricio Andrade

ONE Championship crowned its latest two-sport world champion in the main event of ONE Fight Night 16 on November 6, 2023, which fittingly happened inside the iconic Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand.

ONE bantamweight Muay Thai world champion Jonathan Haggerty claimed another world title belt when he knocked out ONE bantamweight MMA world champion Fabricio Andrade in their champion-versus-champion showdown for the vacant ONE bantamweight kickboxing world title.

This crowning glory by ‘The General’ was looked back on by ONE Championship through their YouTube channel, with the description:

“Relive the historic moment when ONE Bantamweight Muay Thai World Champion Jonathan Haggerty became a two-sport king and claimed the vacant kickboxing throne by scoring a highlight-reel knockout of ONE Bantamweight MMA World Champion Fabricio Andrade at ONE Fight Night 16 on Prime Video!”

Haggerty immediately imposed a pressure-forward approach and utilized his kicks to keep Andrade on the backfoot when the match began, although the Brazilian was able to fire back with his own leg kicks to match the strikes that he’s been receiving.

The 26-year-old British star didn’t settle for the leg kicks and instead mixed things up by throwing his signature punches that landed multiple times on the head of ‘Wonder Boy’. There was also a noticeable difference in terms of quickness because Haggerty seemed to be a step ahead of Andrade, which was key to his success in the opening round.

It was the same story in the second frame, with both champions firing their best shots against each other. But Andrade was the more aggressive fighter because he pressured Haggerty and controlled the center of the ring. But one shot changed the complexion of the fight after the Muay Thai world champion landed a left-high kick right on the side of the head of the MMA titleholder.

Haggerty clipped Andrade and poured on the barrage of punches until he floored him down the canvas. The Tiger Muay Thai representative failed to beat the count of the referee, and it officially ended the match, thus giving the Knowlesy Academy-affiliated athlete his second world title.

The replay of ONE Fight Night 16 is available anytime on demand for Amazon Prime Video subscribers in North America.