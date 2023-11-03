Fabricio Andrade lauds ONE’s efforts to make striking sports global: “It’s amazing what ONE Championship is doing”

ONE Championship has been at the forefront of championing the different disciplines across martial arts. They are not only promoting MMA but are also giving the platform and the spotlight to Muay Thai, kickboxing, and submission grappling.

This incredible handiwork has received a lot of praise from the combat sports community, and most recently, Fabricio Andrade has praised the world’s largest martial arts organization for featuring striking sports to a global audience.

‘Wonder Boy’ stated his praise and gratitude through his October 24, 2023, interview with FightWave’s YouTube channel by saying:

“It’s amazing what ONE Championship is doing because many of those guys never had an opportunity to show how good they were and now every Friday they have fights. Many people who we never saw are coming up on these fights, and I was watching the other day and I was like ‘whoa’ those guys are really good. So besides the great talents we have right now, I think the next couple of years it’s gonna be a lot more good people coming up.”

Watch the interview below:

Before he got a contract with ONE Championship, Andrade was competing in various promotions, but he never got the same opportunities that he is now receiving. He fought across three sports: Muay Thai, kickboxing, and MMA, but despite his wins, he wasn’t given a title fight.

Now, the 26-year-old Brazilian is maximizing every chance that ONE is giving him, as he is still undefeated under the promotion and has a world title to boot. Andrade will have another shot at another championship as he faces ONE bantamweight Muay Thai world champion Jonathan Haggerty for the vacant ONE bantamweight kickboxing world title.

Andrade and Haggerty will headline the main attraction of ONE Fight Night 16 this Friday, November 3, inside the hallowed ring of the Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand, to try and achieve the rare feat of becoming a two-sport world title champion.

ONE Fight Night 16 will air live in U.S. primetime free of charge for existing Amazon Prime Video subscribers in North America.