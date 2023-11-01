Fabricio Andrade recalls the darkness of his tough childhood in Brazil: “I felt hopeless”

The main theme of Fabricio Andrade’s life has been defying the odds, as he has experienced since his childhood growing up in a dangerous neighborhood in Brazil.

The reigning ONE bantamweight MMA world champion recalled his tough childhood ahead of his high-profile clash with ONE bantamweight Muay Thai world champion Jonathan Haggerty for the vacant ONE bantamweight kickboxing world title in the headliner of ONE Fight Night 16 on November 3.

‘Wonder Boy’ narrated the hardships and challenges he encountered as a young kid and how they almost forced him to give up on life. He shared these rough experiences with ONE Championship.

Andrade stated:

“I grew up seeing people die in front of me. I come from a neighborhood on the outskirts [of Fortaleza] where there are gangs, criminals, and drug dealers. This was normal when I was a child. So, it was a very traumatic childhood. Coming from a poor family, and not being able to have what I wanted, I felt hopeless.”

The hope that the 26-year-old champion came in the form of combat sports, where he excelled pretty quickly until he rose to popularity, with Muay Thai becoming the difference maker in his life as it helped him not only improve his own living but also provide a comfortable living for his loved ones.

He added:

“I did not know what my future was going to be. But I started to get good at Muay Thai. Everyone praised me, and it motivated me every day. The sport changed my life. Until I started, I was lost. And to this day, it gives me a goal to change my life and that of my family.”

After over a decade of competing professionally, the Tiger Muay Thai representative is now one of the most popular athletes on the ONE Championship roster and has built a reputation as a feared knockout artist who can finish his opponents in the blink of an eye.

Andrade aims to add more achievement and accolades to his young career, as he now has the opportunity to become a two-sport world champion and carve his name in the history books.

ONE Fight Night 16 Haggerty vs. Andrade on Prime Video goes down at the historic Lumpinee Boxing Stadium. It will air live in US primetime, free of charge for existing Prime Video subscribers in North America.