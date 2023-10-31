“I want to change the lives of people close to me” – Fabricio Andrade says giving back to his family is all that matters

Fabricio Andrade is done fighting for his personal goals and revealed that his main motivation right now is to provide a good and comfortable life to his loved ones. The reigning ONE bantamweight MMA world champion revealed this in a recent ONE Championship interview.

‘Wonder Boy’ explained the happiness and fulfillment he feels whenever he can give the needs and wants of his family, particularly his parents and sisters. It is the only way he can make up for the time and presence he gives up.

The 26-year-old Brazilian said:

“Being able to provide this makes me very proud and happy. I spent a lot of time away from my parents and my family, I didn't have frequent contact with them for a long time because of my dedication to the sport and because I lived very far away from them. It's not very easy for me to always go to Brazil, so I lost a lot of connection with them. But it's the price I had to pay.”

“I'm at a point in my life where being able to help my parents and sisters is what motivates me daily. I have already fulfilled most of my personal dreams and now I want to change the lives of people close to me. My goal is to provide a better life for my family and those close to me.”

Andrade is now one of the biggest stars in the world’s largest martial arts organization, especially after winning the 26-pound golden strap against John Lineker in February 2023 at ONE Fight Night 7.

It was a career-defining victory for the Tiger Muay Thai representative because he was the first ever fighter to hand out a TKO stoppage to the ‘Hands of Stone’ in his over 45 professional fights.

Andrade is now ready to make history anew as he battles reigning ONE bantamweight Muay Thai world champion Jonathan Haggerty in the main event of ONE Fight Night 16 on November 3, which goes down inside the iconic Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand.

ONE Fight Night 16 Haggerty vs. Andrade on Prime Video will air live on US Primetime free of charge for existing Prime Video subscribers in North America.