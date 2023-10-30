WATCH: Look back at Fabricio Andrade’s emotional world title win over John Lineker

Fabricio Andrade has an upcoming golden opportunity to etch his name in the history books of the world’s largest martial arts organization.

‘Wonder Boy’ is set to face Jonathan Haggerty for the vacant ONE bantamweight kickboxing world title in the main event of ONE Fight Night 16. This champion-versus-champion showdown is set to happen inside the iconic Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand.

In it, the 26-year-old will have the chance to win his second world title in another sport after winning the ONE bantamweight MMA world title earlier this year.

Before ‘Wonder Boy’ exchange strikes with ‘The General', ONE Championship, through its official Instagram account, looked back at the crowning glory of his victory over Brazilian compatriot John Lineker.

ONE Championship captioned the post with:

“Fabricio Andrade made his name KNOWN 😤 when he knocked out 'Hands of Stone' 🔥 Can he claim the vacant bantamweight kickboxing crown and become a two-sport World Champion on November 3 when he faces Jonathan Haggerty at ONE Fight Night 16 on @primevideo? @fabricioandrade1”

Andrade earned the right to challenge Lineker after beating his first five ONE Championship opponents, Mark Abelardo, Shoko Sato, Li Kai Wen, Jeremy Pacatiw, and Kwon Won Il.

In October 2022 at ONE on Prime Video 3, the Brazilian challenged Lineker for the first time. Their match ended in a no contest due to an unintentional foul committed by Andrade. Unfortunately, he hit the former champion to the groin, rendering him unable to continue.

Four months later, the two MMA superstars were scheduled for an immediate rematch, and Andrade made sure to get the victory by scoring a fourth-round TKO to become the newest king of the bantamweight MMA division.

ONE Fight Night 16 Haggerty vs. Andrade on Prime Video will air live in US primetime, free of charge for existing Prime Video subscribers in North America.