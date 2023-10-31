Fabricio Andrade on why he dons colorful hairstyles during fight week: “It’s all about entertaining the people”

When Fabricio Andrade joined ONE Championship in 2020, his ultimate goal was to become a world champion. But along with that objective is to do it in a unique manner where he can provide a spectacle to fans.

One of the distinctive ways that he can get the attention of fans is through the colorful hairstyles he sports whenever he fights. This hair transformation also gives Andrade a signal that he should be in his fighting zone.

‘Wonder Boy’ explained this during his interview with FightWave on their YouTube channel on October 24, 2023, and expounded:

“Yeah, the hair is something that I look forward and when I’m coloring my hair it’s like ‘okay, it’s time, we’re here at fight week, it’s happening, and we’re gonna fight soon.’ It’s all about entertaining, like I said, when I came to ONE I didn’t just want to be fighting, I wanted to be something different to make people recognize me and all of that is about entertaining people.”

The colorful hairstyles are now part of Andrade’s winning routine under the world’s largest martial arts organization, as he has been undefeated in six fights and finished five of them—four via TKO/KOs and one by submission.

The Tiger Muay Thai representative defeated Mark Abelardo, Shoko Sato, Li Kai Wen, Jeremy Pacatiw, Kwon Won Il, and most recently, John Lineker, to become the undisputed king of the division.

Andrade is now ready to take on the gigantic challenge ahead of him as he faces ONE bantamweight Muay Thai world champion Jonathan Haggerty in the main event of ONE Fight Night 16 on November 3. This champion-versus-champion clash will happen inside the legendary Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand.

ONE Fight Night 16 Haggerty vs. Andrade on Prime Video will air live on US Primetime free of charge for existing Prime Video subscribers in North America.