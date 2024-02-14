“What a war” – Relive Nong-O Hama’s epic display of Muay Thai mayhem in close win over Brice Delval

Former ONE bantamweight Muay Thai world champion Nong-O Hama has seen many exciting battles in his lifetime, but none so closely matched as against Algeria’s Brice Delval.

Nong-O Hama entered his second world title defense back in 2019 at ONE: Immortal Triumph with a ton of momentum. At the time, he was riding a four-fight winning streak against noteworthy opponents in the Muay Thai world, including Algeria’s Mehdi Zatout and China’s Han Zi Hao.

Moreover, the Thai superstar's accomplishments in his home country were incredibly impressive, as he accumulated a lifetime record of over 250 victories. Compared to Brice Delval, Nong-O Hama was a Muay Thai master.

Delval, for his part, was not your average teenager. Although younger and perhaps inexperienced, he was an S1 World Champion in Thailand, which gave him the reputation of being a dangerous striker.

Relive the epic brawl below:

As soon as the bell rang, both fighters put on a firefight. They fought hard for five full rounds, never taking the foot off the gas pedal until the final bell.

Nong-O Hama ultimately edged the win and took home the split-decision win after desperately chasing the finish in the last round.

Despite having lost his coveted crown to current divisional king Jonathan Haggerty last year, Nong-O Hama is the kind of fighter who loves to put on a performance. He returns on March 1 to face Vladimir Kuzmin in a bantamweight Muay Thai clash at ONE 166: Qatar.

ONE 166: Qatar will air live on March 1 via global pay-per-view on watch.onefc.com.

Nong-O Hama looks fierce as he trains with Superbon Banchamek for upcoming Muay Thai battle

37-year-old Nong-O Hama has stepped up his training during the last month to prepare for his Muay Thai showdown against Vladimir Kuzmin.

Anticipating an aggressive three-round fight, the Thai superstar has sought the help of former ONE kickboxing featherweight world champion Superbon Singha Mawynn to level up his skills in the kickboxing department.

The two were seen sparring inside the gym this past week, exchanging strategies and tactics that work well against taller opponents.

Watch the Nong-O Hama and Superbon train below: