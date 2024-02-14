“Anything can happen” – Saemapetch says Felipe Lobo is the underdog vs Jonathan Haggerty, but won’t rule out an upset 

The combat sports world, particularly that of the Muay Thai scene, will be closely watching the main event of ONE Fight Night 19 as Jonathan Haggerty looks to defend his ONE bantamweight Muay Thai world championship against Felipe Lobo.

This will mark Haggerty’s first defense of the aforementioned ONE world championship after claiming it in his stellar knockout victory against the legendary Nong-O Hama at ONE Fight Night 9.

‘The General’ has even enlisted the help of younger brother and recent ONE Championship debutant, Freddie Haggerty, to prepare him for ‘The Demolition Man’.

However, Lobo knows that this is a golden opportunity, literally and figuratively, to establish himself in the upper echelons of the sport and has been putting in time with Tiger Muay Thai in the hopes of producing an earth-shaking upset.

In an interview with ONE Championship, Lobo’s last opponent Saemapetch Fairtex believes an upset for the Brazilian is possible against the heavily-favored Haggerty.

“Jonathan [is my pick]. But maybe Felipe Lobo can upset him because anything can happen in small gloves.”

Haggerty praises Lobo for earning his world championship shot

Another unique thing that ONE Championship places an emphasis on is the healthy mix of competition and respect that the athletes have for one another and Haggerty showcased that recently.

Just a few weeks ago, the reigning ONE bantamweight Muay Thai and kickboxing world champion had an interview with ONE Championship wherein he pointed out that Lobo’s knockout of Saemapetch Fairtex propelled him to be deserving of a shot at gold.

ONE Fight Night 19 will be happening on Friday, February 16 inside the Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand.

ONE Fight Night 19 is available live and for free to all Prime Video subscribers in North America.