WATCH: Brazilian star Felipe Lobo lets his power out in training camp for world title fight against Jonathan Haggerty

Having an opportunity to succeed is everything to someone that has worked their entire lives in the hopes of getting that one shot. For Felipe Lobo, his dreams may just turn into reality at ONE Fight Night 19.

‘The Demolition Man’ will get the opportunity of a lifetime to prove that he belongs amongst the world’s best Muay Thai fighters. He will headline the February 16 event against Jonathan Haggerty in the latter’s defense of the ONE bantamweight Muay Thai world championship.

Currently ranked as the third and fourth fighter in ONE Championship’s bantamweight Muay Thai and kickboxing divisions, respectively, Lobo contains fearsome power throughout his arsenal.

In his last bout, Lobo proved that he will be more than enough of a threat against Haggerty as he sent feared striker Saemapetch Fairtex to the shadow realm with a flurry of punches that would make Mike Tyson proud.

The Tiger Muay Thai product is training hard for the world championship clash and ONE Championship shared his progress via Instagram.

Haggerty-Lobo seen as an instant classic by Muay Thai star

The combat sports world will be waiting with bated breath to see who comes out on top inside the Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand for ONE Fight Night 19 and ONE Championship star Liam Harrison is excited to see it all go down.

According to ‘The Hitman’, he is not entirely confident that a knockout will take place due to both men’s ability to withstand damage, though he is expecting it to be a cannot-miss matchup.

ONE Fight Night 19 is available live and for free to all Prime Video subscribers in North America.