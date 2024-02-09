“A good clash of styles” – Liam Harrison chimes in on Jonathan Haggerty-Felipe Lobo cracker at ONE Fight Night 19

Liam Harrison is one of the athletes looking forward to the headliner of ONE Fight Night 19 on February 16, where ONE bantamweight Muay Thai world champion Jonathan Haggerty defends his championship against the third-ranked Felipe Lobo.

Haggerty and Lobo will be the main attractions inside the Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand, which features a loaded card of nine fights that will be contested across MMA, Muay Thai, kickboxing, and special rules matches.

Speaking to Sky Sports’ YouTube channel, Harrison has expressed his excitement for the upcoming match between ‘The General’ and ‘The Demolition Man', citing that it will be an interesting clash of styles.

‘The Hitman’ proclaimed:

“It’ll be a good clash of styles, but I don’t think it’s going to be knockdowns, drag-out, crazy fights that you might see sometimes on ONE Championship but it's going to be two very good technicians. So yeah. It’s an interesting one.”

Both Haggerty and Lobo are coming off victories from their previous fights, with the former beating Fabricio Andrade in November 2023 at ONE Fight Night 16 to become a two-sport world champion.

On the flip side, ‘Demolition Man’ scored a come-from-behind win against Seamapetch Fairtex in April 2023 at ONE Fight Night 9.

Felipe Lobo wants to have the last laugh over Jonathan Haggerty at ONE Fight Night 19

After Haggerty knocked out Andrade during their champion-versus-champion showdown for the vacant ONE bantamweight kickboxing world title, Lobo immediately found Haggerty right up to his face and said he’s next on his hit list.

Lobo finally stood up for himself from the constant callout from Haggerty. Three months later, the No.3-ranked bantamweight Muay Thai contender will finally have the opportunity to prove that he is not a pushover for the champion and finally get his hands against him.

ONE Fight Night 19 is available live and for free to all Prime Video subscribers in North America.