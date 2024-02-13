“We just love training” - Jonathan Haggerty says he and younger bro Freddie bond through hitting pads and each other

In anime, training arcs provide some of the most exciting stories as it allows viewers to watch the main character go through his own trials and tribulations on the road to becoming ready to fight against the very best.

The very same thing applies in combat sports, and it is something that Jonathan Haggerty can attest to.

The reigning ONE bantamweight kickboxing and Muay Thai world champion has given ONE Championship fans a handful of memorable moments inside the ONE circle at just 26 years old, and it is something that can be attributed to his dedication to training.

Haggerty enjoys spending time in the gym to better his striking arsenal. Speaking with ONE Championship, ‘The General’ gave props to having his brother Freddie helping prepare him for his impending world title matchup against Felipe Lobo on Friday, February 16:

“He always thinks about it, sparring-wise, having to fight me, but he knows he knows what will happen! No, I'm joking. We just bounce off each other. I've trained alongside him this whole camp. I've been training with him because I've got a fight coming up as well. So it's been great. We're bonding. And even on the outside. But mostly we just love training.”

Haggerty eager to silence rival

There is no love lost between Haggerty and Lobo after the pair’s heated exchange back in November last year, and they are set to be the headlining fight of ONE Fight Night 19.

Combining his striking with his mental fortitude, the English star has no plans of letting ‘The Demolition Man’ leave the Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand, with his ONE bantamweight Muay Thai world championship.

ONE Fight Night 19 is available live and for free to all Prime Video subscribers in North America.