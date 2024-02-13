“This is what I do it for” - Two-sport champ Jonathan Haggerty’s deep-rooted mindset in search of martial arts greatness

The road to combat sports greatness may have been mapped out by icons of the past, but each of them had to encounter their own sets of challenges along the way in order to reach legendary status.

From where Jonathan Haggerty is standing, he can very much say whatever he wants after becoming the ONE bantamweight Muay Thai and kickboxing world champion.

‘The General’ turned in an astounding performance this past November at ONE Fight Night 16 as he took home the then-vacant ONE bantamweight kickboxing world championship against ONE bantamweight MMA world champion Fabricio Andrade.

‘Wonderboy’ had his moments of brilliance, but Haggerty made sure of a victory by delivering a barrage of punches that ended with a big right hand down the middle to knockout Andrade.

ONE Championship shared a clip of Haggerty’s post-fight interview with fighter-turned-commentator Mitch Chilson in which the British shared words of motivation for those hoping to find success after ONE Fight Night 16:

“You can’t beat this feeling, Mitch. It’s what I do it for. Put my heart on the line. I tell you guys all the time, every training session, dig deep. Dig deep! Dedication, hard work, anything is possible.”

Jonathan Haggerty ready for title defense on Feb. 16

At ONE Fight Night 19, ‘The General’ will take to the ONE Circle once more against Felipe Lobo inside the Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand on Feb. 16.

While ‘The Demolition Man’ is a dangerous striker in his own right, the 28-year-old has no plans of letting Lobo leave with his ONE bantamweight Muay Thai world championship.

Training as hard as he can for this bout, Haggerty looks to be in peak condition and his fans are already raving about it.

ONE Fight Night 19 is available live and for free to all Prime Video subscribers in North America.