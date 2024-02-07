“The speed is crazy” - Two-sport king Jonathan Haggerty is ready to rumble in world title defense against Felipe Lobo

It has been said that lack of preparation is the death of success and amidst all of the challenges that reigning two-sport ONE bantamweight world champion Jonathan Haggerty has faced, no one can say that he never trained.

‘The General’ is currently set to main event ONE Fight Night 19 on February 16 against Brazilian star Felipe Lobo with Haggerty’s ONE bantamweight Muay Thai world championship being on the line at Lumpinee Boxing Stadium.

With the match being his first-ever defense of it since defeating the legendary Nong-O Hama, Haggerty knows how much effort he needs to put in training in order to prevent an upset.

The English star already shared his progress in training thus far, but ONE Championship’s latest Instagram post had ONE Championship fans buzzing in the comments section:

“Size to weight ratio.. Ludicrously powerful. My arms still aching.”

“The speed is crazy.”

“Cannot wait to see the general fight”

“Those pads are gonna need some replacement padding after that”

“Great work from the champ champ”

“What a machine”

Jonathan Haggerty’s best handiwork in recent memory

Sporting seven wins through nine fights, Haggerty has displayed ferocious power to complement his otherworldly accuracy and it was on display in his May 2019 striking masterclass against Sam-A Gaiyanghadao - one of Muay Thai’s greatest legends.

Defeating Sam-A netted Haggerty his first-ever ONE world championship as he captured the ONE flyweight Muay Thai world championship and set him up for even greater success down the line.

The English star would reach the rarefied air of two-sport world champ status in November 2023 by becoming the ONE bantamweight kickboxing world champion in his knockout of Fabricio Andrade.

ONE Fight Night 19 is available live and for free to all Prime Video subscribers in North America.