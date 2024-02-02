WATCH: Jonathan Haggerty reaches Muay Thai’s pinnacle in dramatic battle against iconic Sam-A

Memorable matchups help create the legacy of a fighter and for the reigning ONE bantamweight kickboxing and Muay Thai world champion Jonathan Haggerty, one bout that is widely viewed as his ONE Championship masterpiece happened in May 2019.

On that date, Haggerty fought in the main event of ONE: For Honor against the legendary Sam-A Gaiyanghadao for the ONE flyweight Muay Thai world championship in just his second fight with ONE Championship.

There definitely was concern about whether ‘The General’ could go toe-to-toe with the two-time Lumpinee world champion who, at that point, was the veteran of 413 Muay Thai fights.

Both men immediately went to war with one another for the better part of five rounds, with both of them trading leather nonstop.

However, Haggerty’s youth proved to be his trump card as his non-stop pace and all-out aggression led to him being crowned the winner via unanimous decision, earning him his first-ever ONE world championship.

Haggerty training hard for world title defense on February 16

With both the ONE bantamweight Muay Thai and kickboxing world championships in his possession, the United Kingdom star will be putting up the former against Felipe Lobo at ONE Fight Night 19 on February 16.

Fans can expect to see another firefight of epic proportions as both stars will be gunning for the show-stopping knockout inside the hallowed halls of the Lumpinee Boxing Stadium.

Haggerty is already preparing for such an occurrence and wants to keep his five-fight winning streak intact by the end of the night.

ONE Fight Night 19 is available live and for free to all Prime Video subscribers in North America.