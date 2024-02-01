WATCH: Jonathan Haggerty whips it in training camp for ONE Fight Night 19 world title defense against Felipe Lobo

It can be argued that being a world champion is significantly harder than being a world championship chaser, and Jonathan Haggerty has no plans of letting his reign as a two-sport ONE bantamweight world champion come to an end just yet.

‘The General’ has been one of the most dominant fighters in ONE Championship’s stable of athletes, and he will look to add more names to his victim list when he takes on Felipe Lobo at ONE Fight Night 19 on February 16 in defense of his ONE bantamweight world championship.

With the Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand, being their battleground, fans will definitely be looking forward to a firefight of epic proportions.

Lobo has established himself as the next challenger for Haggerty’s spot atop the mountain by knocking out Thai star Saemapetch Fairtex last April.

Haggerty is surely aware of the third-ranked ONE bantamweight Muay Thai contender and is upping his training regimen, which he showcased on TikTok:

Felipe Lobo is hungry to end Jonathan Haggerty’s reign

‘The Demolition Man’ made his way to ONE Championship in 2020, and outside of a defeat at the hands of the legendary Nong-O Hama, Lobo has three standout wins to his name, including the aforementioned Saemapetch knockout.

The Brazilian is as dangerous as they come, thanks to his relentless pressure allowing him to string together massive combos that can send anybody to the canvas if they are not careful.

With gold on the line come February 16, Lobo warned Haggerty against taking him lightly and is already seeing a knockout victory in his favor.

ONE Fight Night 19 is available live and for free to all Prime Video subscribers in North America.