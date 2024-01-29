“I can knock him out” – Jonathan Haggerty confident he has the weaponry to finish Felipe Lobo at ONE Fight Night 19

ONE bantamweight Muay Thai world champion Jonathan Haggerty has predicted a KO victory for himself when he returns to action next month in Thailand.

‘The General’ will defend his Muay Thai world title against Brazilian challenger Felipe Lobo at ONE Fight Night 19 on Prime Video on February 16 at the famed Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok.

It will be the 26-year-old British striker's first title defense after becoming world champion in April last year and taking the championship belt from longtime champion Nong-O Hama.

In an interview inside the ring at ONE Friday Fights 49 on January 26, when he was in his brother Freddie's corner, Haggerty said he is ready for his title showdown with Lobo and believes he has the tools to come up with a KO win.

He said:

“I’m excited for it, you know. Every time I step foot in the ring I’m going for the knockout. I believe I can knock him out. I’m very confident.”

Jonathan Haggerty was last in action in November 2023, where he became a two-sport ONE world champion by claiming the vacant kickboxing belt in his division in an all-champion clash against Febricio Andrade.

He knocked out the bantamweight MMA king in the second round for back-to-back title conquests last year.

Felipe Lobo, meanwhile, earned a bounce-back win by knocking out Saemapetch Fairtex in the third round of their match back in April.

ONE Fight Night 19: Haggerty vs. Lobo will air live on U.S. primetime free of charge for existing Prime Video subscribers in North America.

Jonathan Haggerty does not see Felipe Lobo as much of a threat

Even before their title showdown was announced, ONE bantamweight Muay Thai world champion Jonathan Haggerty already made it known that he does consider Felipe Lobo a threat to his championship belt.

He said so in an interview with the South China Morning Post following his victory over Fabricio Andrade back in November, when ‘The General’ got into a verbal altercation with Lobo inside the ring.

Haggerty said:

“I don't even like to mention number one because [Felipe] Lobo, he doesn't even want it. Like I said in the last interview, I just can't stand his face, so If he wants it, then yeah, if not number two or anyone. I'm not here to call names.”

Watch the interview below:

Jonathan Haggerty has had an impressive run in ONE Championship since debuting in the promotion in January 2019. He currently holds a record of 7-2.

Before winning the bantamweight titles in Muay Thai and kickboxing, he also held the flyweight Muay Thai championship belt.