How a fighter reaches the upper echelons of the world of combat sports depends mostly on their performance inside the cage, and within ONE Championship, the promotion has produced and welcomed some of the biggest names in the industry to its roster.

In the case of their vaunted Muay Thai roster, one big name that is playing an extremely big role in promoting the world’s biggest martial arts promotion to the untapped European market is Jonathan Haggerty.

Since making his debut with ONE Championship in 2019, Haggerty has amassed a 7-2 record, which features extremely impressive performances against some very big names like Joseph Lasiri, Sam-A Gaiyanghadao, Nong-O Hama, and most recently, Fabricio Andrade.

In line with upping its standing with fans in the United Kingdom and Ireland, ONE Championship recently announced that it is partnering up with Sky Sports to air live events, which will kick off with ONE Fight Night 18 on January 13 and ‘The General’ was a featured fighter on the post.

Jonathan Haggerty was quick to share in the revelry of the announcement on his own official Instagram account:

"Wow! ONE Championship broadcasting on Sky Sports! Amazing work. The whole team really are making dreams come true. I am so excited to be showcasing my skills on such a massive platform. And look who’s the face of it!"

What is next for Jonathan Haggerty?

The reigning ONE, bantamweight Muay Thai and kickboxing world champion Jonathan Haggerty is currently waiting for who will challenge his spot atop the mountain, with fellow Englishman Liam Harrison believing it to be between Nong-O and rising star Nico Carrillo.

With the partnership with Sky Sports already set in stone, it may be the foundation for a potential ONE Championship live event in the future happening in the United Kingdom, and Haggerty is hoping that he gets first dibs on headlining the very first one.