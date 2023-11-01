Jonathan Haggerty ‘not scared’ to face any challenge ONE Championship puts in front of him: “I don't shy away from nobody”

To ONE bantamweight Muay Thai world champion Jonathan Haggerty, taking on world-class fighters brings out the best in him.

The Londoner returns to action to compete for the vacant bantamweight kickboxing gold against Fabricio Andrade in the main event of ONE Fight Night 16, knowing his next assignment would be no walk in the park.

‘Wonder Boy’ has proven himself on numerous occasions on the global stage of ONE Championship with a thrilling fight style that has helped him onto the bantamweight MMA crown.

Moreover, Andrade has a lengthy resume in kickboxing – which should typically be some source of concern for Jonathan Haggerty.

However, ‘The General’ admits he doesn’t feel any nerves heading into this scheduled five-round war inside the legendary Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand, this Friday, November 3.

The 26-year-old even went on to say he won’t be afraid to take on tougher challenges should he become a two-sport world champion once ONE Fight Night 16 comes to an end.

In an interview with FirstSportz MMA, he shared:

“I don't shy away from nobody. You know, I'm not scared of nobody. I’m ready for anyone, anyone that ONE Championship wants to give me, I’ll take it. If it makes sense, of course.”

Watch the interview here:

That confidence and determination have carried Jonathan Haggerty to new career heights over the past five years under the ONE banner.

In just his sophomore outing in the promotion, the Brit striker claimed the ONE flyweight Muay Thai world title against living legend Sam-A Gaiyanghadao.

But after dropping back-to-back matches against Rodtang Jitmuangnon and a couple of other setbacks, he decided to move up to the bantamweight ranks to seek a fresher opportunity.

It didn’t take him long to find his feet and defeat another icon of the sport. At ONE Fight Night 9 in April, ‘The General’ flattened Nong-O Hama inside the opening round to start his reign as the bantamweight Muay Thai world champion.

Now he looks to better than feat by claiming another world title in the main event of ONE Fight Night 16.

North American fans with an active Amazon Prime Video subscription can catch the entire card live and for free in U.S. primetime this Friday, November 3.