Jonathan Haggerty set to wrap up training camp in Thailand: “Ready to become ONE Championship 2-sport world champion”

As he wraps up his training camp in Thailand, current ONE bantamweight Muay Thai world champion Jonathan Haggerty is ready to capitalize on his opportunity to become a two-sport world titleholder.

On Friday night, November 3, ‘The General’ will make his return to the legendary Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok seven months removed from this stunning first-round knockout of Nong-O Hama to claim the bantamweight Muay Thai world title. This time, Jonathan Haggerty will have the chance to add another world title to his collection as he competes for the vacant ONE bantamweight kickboxing crown.

“My Thailand brothers! @lamaimuaythai ❤️ I am ready to become the @onechampionship 2sport world champion 🤴🏼”

Standing in Haggerty’s way of another 26 pounds of ONE Championship gold will be the reigning ONE bantamweight MMA world champion, Fabricio Andrade. ‘Wonder Boy’ will be making his first appearance since scoring an impressive fourth-round TKO against veteran John ‘Hands of Stone’ Lineker in February 2022.

Both fighters go into the contest as two of the most dynamic strikers in the sport today. Jonathan Haggerty has spent the last several years honing his skills against some of the biggest names in the game, including Rodtang Jitmuangnon, Sam-A Gaiyanghadao, and the aforementioned Nong-O Hama.

‘The General’ will look to put those skills to the test against Andrade, who has established himself as one of ONE’s most exciting knockout artists. With six straight wins and an 83% finish rate inside the Circle, Fabricio Andrade will aim for another highlight-reel-worthy KO with hopes of leaving 'the Land of Smiles' with a second world championship draped over his shoulder.

Amazon Prime Video subscribers in North America can catch all the action at ONE Fight Night 16: Haggerty vs. Andrade on Prime Video live in U.S. primetime on November 3.