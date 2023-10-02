“A chance to regain my title” – John Lineker sets sights on Fabricio Andrade once more

With two back-to-back victories after a pretty turbulent period, John Lineker believes he has done enough to gain an opportunity to fight back for what was once his – the ONE bantamweight MMA world title.

This past August, ‘Hands of Stone’ kickstarted his comeback trail with a late third-round TKO over South Korean sensation Kim Jae Woong. At ONE Fight Night 14 last Friday, September 29, he claimed another important win, this time over Filipino warrior Stephen Loman.

In a bout between the top two ranked contenders in the bantamweight division, the fight was viewed as a possible title eliminator showdown.

Having sealed a victory over the No.2-ranked athlete, the Brazilian veteran does not plan on taking another step before securing a well-deserved shot at gold.

Speaking to South China Morning Post following his win inside the Singapore Indoor Stadium, John Lineker had this to say on what’s next on his radar:

“I want a chance to regain my title. And I want to fight Fabricio again for the chance to regain my title.”

Watch the interview here:

While his motivation to battle Andrade for a rubber match is at an all-time high, the 33-year-old understands that he will have to wait for his chance, with the latter having his hands busy.

‘Wonder Boy’ clashes against Jonathan Haggerty for the vacant ONE bantamweight kickboxing world title in the main event of ONE Fight Night 16 on Friday, November 3.

After claiming the vacant bantamweight MMA gold against John Lineker at ONE Fight Night 7 this past February, the Muay Thai and kickboxing specialist hopes to add another crown to his collection.

In the meantime, relive ‘Hands of Stone’s decision over Loman at ONE Fight Night 14 via replay on Amazon Prime Video. ONE Fight Night 16, meanwhile, will only be available to active subscribers.

