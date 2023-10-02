John Lineker backing Fabricio Andrade in Jonathan Haggerty superfight: “I’ll be rooting for him”

At ONE Fight Night 14, John Lineker secured his second consecutive victory to bounce back from his world title match at ONE Fight Night 7 earlier this year.

In his rematch with Fabricio Andrade for the vacant ONE bantamweight world championship, ‘Hands of Stone’ failed to recapture the belt that he lost on the scales in their previous meeting.

After a tough night at the office, the former champ has gone away and come back motivated to prove that he still belongs at the top of the division.

Having stopped Kim Jae Woong in the final seconds of their contest barely a month ago, the Brazilian knockout artist made a quick turnaround to fight this past weekend.

Taking on the other top contender in the division, Lineker’s experience proved to be vital against Stephen Loman as he gained a unanimous decision victory on the scorecards.

With back-to-back wins under his belt, he will now turn his attention back to his former foe Andrade who is set to return at ONE Fight Night 16.

Facing Jonathan Haggerty for the vacant ONE bantamweight kickboxing world championship, this clash of champions is set to produce an elite striking contest.

In an interview with the South China Morning Post, John Lineker said that despite their history, he will be rooting for his fellow Brazilian on fight night.

He also spoke about the potential of his proposed special rules contest with veteran striker Liam Harrison having a title attached if and when it goes down:

“Yeah, Fabricio is a Brazilian, I’ll be supporting him and I’ll be rooting for him. But since we’re talking about titles, we can make that boxing match [tentative fight versus Liam Harrison] a title match too.”

Watch the full interview below:

ONE Fight Night 14 is available to watch back in its entirety for free via Amazon Prime Video for North American viewers with an active subscription. Meanwhile, ONE Fight Night 16 will air live and free in U.S. primetime this Friday, October 6.

