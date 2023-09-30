ONE Fight Night 14 results: John Lineker's aggression sends Stephen Loman packing

It has been 2,814 days since Stephen Loman last tasted defeat in his career, but all that changed abruptly as John Lineker dished out a typical predatory performance to power himself over the Filipino at ONE Fight Night 14 this past Friday, on September 29.

‘Hands of Stone’ wasn’t messing around when he said that he was back to his best in the lead-up to this bantamweight MMA war, and that showed throughout the one-sided contest in U.S. primetime in the Singapore Indoor Stadium.

The Brazilian veteran piled on pressure from the get-go, walking his Team Lakay athlete down behind heavy boxing, while giving him zero room to reset or counter with weapons of his own.

This, in turn, prompted ‘The Sniper’ to switch levels, where he landed into top mount and unloaded with elbows and strikes to the body and skull in search of a quick finish. However, the spell didn’t last long as John Lineker swapped positions and found an exit door with relative ease.

The 33-year-old didn’t drop his tempo as the second round kicked off, moving up a gear and working behind his devastating punching power to control the action. To his credit, Loman kept himself out of Lineker’s trademark weapon, but he was forced to take damage on his chin and midsection from the Brazilian’s lefts.

Seeing no route to victory on the feet, Loman decided to shoot in for takedowns throughout the frame, butt every attempt he threw was defended well by ‘Hands of Stone' to keep the action in his playground where he flourished.

From there, the Brazilian fighter inflicted damage at every chance, mixing up targets and following Loman everywhere he tried to find an opening with wild left and right combinations. By the end of the round, one thing started to look clear – ‘Hands of Stone’s power got the better of the 28-year-old mentally and physically.

John Lineker’s fists continued to dictate the pace in the final round, and this time, it was coming at full speed with devastating power. As a result, Loman couldn’t even get inside the pocket without taking a beating.

It was all the ‘Hands of Stone’ show until the end, and when announcer Dominic Lau was breaking the result, Loman already knew what was coming his way.

Official result: John Lineker defeats Stephen Loman via unanimous decision (MMA – bantamweight)

All three judges at Circle-side handed the Brazilian a well-deserved victory, one that should solidify his status as the top-ranked bantamweight MMA contender as he seeks redemption over reigning divisional king Fabricio Andrade.