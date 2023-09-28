Jeremy Pacatiw breaks down Stephen Loman’s keys to victory against John Lineker

ONE bantamweight standout Jeremy Pacatiw believes Stephen Loman will come out on top when he meets heavy-hitting superstar John Lineker at ONE Fight Night 14.

This Friday night, ONE Championship will put the biggest names in women’s combat sports front and center. But first, fight fans will be treated to a high-stakes bantamweight MMA bout pitting the division’s former champion John Lineker against Stephen ‘The Sniper’ Loman.

With both men coming off of big wins inside the Circle, their clash inside Singapore Indoor Stadium will likely determine the next man to challenge reigning bantamweight MMA king, Fabricio Andrade.

Speaking with The MMA Superfan hours before ONE Fight Night 14 kicks off in Lion City, Jeremy Pacatiw shared what he believes will be Loman’s key to defeating the ever-dangerous John Lineker.

He said:

“Footwork and head movement will be key for Stephen. I believe his wrestling will also be crucial in this match-up.”

As for who Pacatiw sees coming out on top, ‘The Juggernaut’ is putting his money on Stephen Loman, though he may be admittedly biased toward his fellow countryman.

He stated:

“Of course, I’m going with ‘The Sniper’ Stephen Loman for this fight. I’m not sure how this will end, but I know Stephen’s hand will be raised by the end of this fight,”

Will John Lineker’s legendary ‘Hands of Stone’ secure him another shot at the ONE bantamweight world title, or will Stephen Loman extend his unbeaten streak and score his first crack at 26 pounds of gold?

Amazon Prime Video subscribers in North America can catch all the action at ONE Fight Night 14: Stamp vs. Ham on Prime Video live and for free in U.S. primetime on September 29.