Stephen Loman says beating John Lineker is validation: “It just means I’m indeed a high-level fighter”

More than just sustaining his undefeated run in ONE Championship, Filipino bantamweight contender Stephen Loman believes that a victory over Brazilian superstar John Lineker in their upcoming fight will be a validation that he belongs in the big league.

‘The Sniper’ will take on ‘Hands of Stone’ in a featured bantamweight mixed martial arts contest at ONE Fight Night 14 on Prime Video on September 29 in Singapore.

Stephen Loman is looking to extend his three-fight win streak to further solidify his standing as a contender in the division, which is currently ruled by Fabricio Andrade.

Speaking to The MMA Superfan, the Team Lakay stalwart shared his thoughts on what he considers a dream fight against former ONE bantamweight world champion John Lineker and what it would mean if he ends up with a victory.

He said:

“If I do beat him, wow, it just means I’m indeed a high-level fighter, for sure. I know I can hold my own at this level against a world-class fighter like him.”

Check out the interview below:

Stephen Loman’s most recent victory came last November over former bantamweight king Bibiano Fernandes by unanimous decision.

His two previous wins were over Russian Yusup Saadulaev (first-round technical knockout) and Japanese Shoko Sato (unanimous decision).

Stephen Loman is currently training in his home base in Baguio, Philippines, working on every facet of his game to come up with a winning performance.

John Lineker, meanwhile, is looking to bounce back after losing out to Andrade for the vacant bantamweight world title in February by TKO (corner stoppage) in the fourth round.

ONE Fight Night 14 will take place at the Singapore Indoor Stadium and will be available live and for free to Prime Video subscribers in North America.