Stephen Loman believes Jonathan Haggerty owns the advantage over Fabricio Andrade

Filipino bantamweight mixed martial arts contender Stephen Loman believes Jonathan Haggerty of the United Kingdom has the edge in his all-champion kickboxing showdown with Brazilian Fabricio Andrade.

ONE bantamweight Muay Thai world champion Haggerty will take on the division’s MMA king Andrade for the vacant bantamweight kickboxing title at ONE Fight Night 15 on Prime Video on October 6 in Bangkok.

In an interview with ONE Championship, Stephen Loman shared that owing to the extensive experience of Jonathan Haggerty competing in striking rules, he has the advantage over Fabricio Andrade come fight night.

The Team Lakay stalwart said:

“I think the advantage here belongs to Haggerty because he’s been fighting for so long under striking rules.”

Jonathan Haggerty is seeking to add ONE bantamweight kickboxing world champion to his CV as a fighter after becoming the division’s Muay Thai main man last April.

‘The General’ shocked the Muay Thai world by knocking out long-time champion Nong-O Hama in the opening round of their title clash.

Prior to becoming bantamweight world champion, the British fighter held the ONE flyweight Muay Thai gold.

Also angling to become a two-sport ONE world champion is Fabricio Andrade.

‘Wonder Boy’ is fresh from an impressive fourth-round technical knockout (corner stoppage) victory over rival and fellow Brazilian John Lineker in February that netted him the vacant ONE MMA strap.

He will be making his kickboxing debut in the promotion at ONE Fight Night 15 but warned that he is not completely a stranger to the sport, having competed in it early in his combat sports career.

Loman, meanwhile, is set to return to action in September against Lineker.

ONE Fight Night 15 is available live and for free to Prime Video subscribers in North America.