Stephen Loman hyped to throw down with former bantamweight king John Lineker: “We got a fight”

Rising bantamweight star Stephen Loman believes he’s getting closer to that elusive world title shot.

Loman has been on a perfect run in ONE Championship and he’ll now take on former ONE bantamweight world champion John Lineker at ONE Fight Night 14 on September 29, US primetime, at Singapore Indoor Stadium.

In an interview with The MMA Superfan, Loman said he feels almost relieved that he’ll face a former world champion as he prepares for a potential shot at the ONE bantamweight world title and current holder Fabricio Andrade.

Loman said:

“I am very happy because I thought that I wouldn’t get into a fight [because Fabricio Andrade got scheduled vs Jonathan Haggerty]. But now, they gave me a fight [against John Lineker] and this is my chance before the year ends, on September 30, it’s finally happening. We got a fight.”

‘The Sniper’ tore through the competition in his first three fights in ONE Championship and he went a perfect 3-0 against the toughest bantamweights on the planet.

Loman introduced himself to the global audience when he flatlined Yusup Saadulaev in his promotional debut in December 2021. He then secured two dominant unanimous decision wins over Shoko Sato and former ONE bantamweight world champion Bibiano Fernandes in 2022.

Now the no.2-ranked bantamweight contender, a win for Loman will surely bump his status in the rankings.

Lineker, though, won’t be a pushover at fight night.

‘Hands of Stone’ is the no.1-ranked bantamweight contender, and he’s coming off a clutch technical knockout win over South Korean star Kim Jae Woong at ONE Fight Night 13.

Andrade, meanwhile, will try to become a two-sport world champion when he faces ONE bantamweight Muay Thai world champion Jonathan Haggerty for the vacant ONE bantamweight kickboxing world title at ONE Fight Night 15.

Both ONE Fight Night 14 and 15 are available live and free to all Prime Video subscribers in North America.

Watch Loman's entire interview below: