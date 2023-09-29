“He can knock you out once he hits you” – Stephen Loman doesn’t want to risk trading bombs with John Lineker

Stephen Loman isn’t looking to engage in an all-out striking brawl against John Lineker.

Loman made his ONE Championship debut in December 2021 with a professional MMA record of 14-2. Since then, the Team Lakay representative has won all three appearances in the circle, leading to a high-stakes fight on Friday, September 29.

At ONE Fight Night 14, ‘The Sniper’ will face former world champion John Lineker, who’s coming off a highlight-reel knockout against Kim Jae Woong.

With a win against Lineker, Loman would likely earn a title shot against the reigning ONE bantamweight MMA king, Fabricio Andrade.

‘Hands of Stone’ is undoubtedly one of the most dangerous fighters in the division due to his power and aggression. As a result, Loman is aware that one mistake could lead to a knockout loss.

During the ONE Fight Night 14 virtual press conference, Stephen Loman had this to say about his upcoming fight against Lineker:

“John Lineker is very dangerous so I have to look for those hands because he can knock you out once he hits you and I will do my best. I have my striking and I will use that and also use my movements.”

Stephen Loman’s latest fight was against Bibiano Fernandes in November 2022. After three rounds of action, Loman emerged victorious by unanimous decision, leading to his potential No. 1 contender matchup later this week.

Meanwhile, John Lineker returned to action on August 4 after a brutal two-fight series against Fabricio Andrade. Lineker was likely seconds away from losing the bout before utilizing his world-renowned power to secure a knockout win over Kim Jae Woong.

He will now make a quick turnaround and potentially continue his path back to a world title.

John Lineker vs. Stephen Loman is one of many reasons to watch ONE Fight Night 14. The Singapore Indoor Stadium event featuring three world title fights can be seen live and for free by North American viewers with an active Amazon Prime Video subscription.