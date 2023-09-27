John Lineker knows Stephen Loman is a true challenge: “He has a very strong punch”

John Lineker is no stranger to facing new and exciting contenders that are shaping to be the future of the bantamweight division.

The former ONE bantamweight world champion is an extremely tough measure for a rising star that is looking to make their name, however, with his high-level experience, relentless pace, and one-shot knockout power.

Last time out at ONE Fight Night 13, Lineker showed that he is still far from done, making a quick return to compete at ONE Fight Night 14 on September 29.

Facing Kim Jae Woong, Lineker was just seconds away from the possibility of a decision loss until he landed that one ruthless power punch that he has become known for in his career.

Finishing his opponent with just four seconds left on the clock, you can never count out ‘Hands of Stone’ and that’s something that Stephen Loman will have to be cautious of.

With an undefeated run since arriving in the promotion, ‘The Sniper’ is just one fight away from earning himself a shot at the world champion, Fabricio Andrade.

In an interview with ONE Championship, John Lineker spoke about the strengths that Loman brings to the table when they meet at the Singapore Indoor Stadium this weekend:

“He has a very strong punch and works well with takedowns. Loman also has good ground-and-pound. He’s a guy who doesn’t stop, moves a lot, and who’s really hard to find in the cage. So, his strengths are his takedowns and movement.”

ONE Fight Night 14 will air live and free in U.S. primetime for North American viewers with an active Amazon Prime Video subscription.