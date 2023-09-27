“I have heavier hands” – KO artist John Lineker confident he can put Stephen Loman to sleep 

Former ONE bantamweight MMA world champion John Lineker is not hopping aboard the Stephen Loman hype train anytime soon.

In fact, he plans to derail the Filipino’s path to a world title shot by doing what he does best, which is separating foes from their consciousness.

Fresh off his last-gasp knock-out victory over Kim Jae Woong at ONE Fight Night 13 last month, the Brazilian berserker will make a quick turnaround at ONE Fight Night 14: Stamp vs. Ham on Prime Video.

‘Hands of Stone’ intends to leave Singapore Indoor Stadium this coming Friday with his hand raised by adding Stephen Loman to his impressive list of KO victims.

In an interview with the promotion ahead of this pivotal firefight at 145 pounds, Lineker made it clear he’ll once again rely on the weapons of mass destruction that he calls fists:

“I have heavier hands and more dangerous boxing. I’m going to use my boxing and my knockout power to look for another knockout victory.”

Riding the momentum of an 11-fight winning streak, including a perfect 3-0 record under the ONE Championship banner, Loman is arguably the hottest bantamweight contender on the planet right now.

‘The Sniper’ announced he’s ready to take on the best of the division by dominating longtime bantamweight MMA kingpin Bibiano Fernandes at ONE on Prime Video 4 last year.

John Lineker, for his part, remains unfazed. The 33-year-old headhunter has 36 career wins, with half of those coming by way of spine-chilling knockouts.

As far as ‘Hands of Stone’ is concerned, it only takes one clean shot to Loman’s chin to steal his momentum and set up his trilogy with reigning ONE bantamweight MMA world champion Fabricio Andrade. Lineker added:

“I enter a fight to knock people out, to put on a show. This fight will be no different. I will get the knockout one more time.”

ONE Fight Night 14 will air live in US primetime free of charge for Prime Video subscribers in North America.