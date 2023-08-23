Stephen Loman feels vindicated after booking fight with John Lineker: “I’m happy I reached this level”

Second-ranked ONE bantamweight contender Stephen Loman rose to stardom through sheer hard work and unrelenting tenacity.

Now, the Team Lakay stalwart is recognized as one of the best 145-pound fighters in the world and is on the cusp of claiming that coveted world title shot.

At ONE Fight Night 14: Stamp vs Ham on Prime Video on September 29, Loman will look to add another former world champion to his laundry list of victims, as he trades heavy leather with John Lineker.

While the proud Filipino warrior was already considered the consensus number-one contender, he believes a victory over ‘Hands of Stone’ should further solidify his claim.

Moreover, Loman admitted that he feels vindicated as one of the best bantamweights in the world, considering he’ll be duking it out with a fighter of Lineker’s caliber.

‘The Sniper’ told The MMA Superfan’s Nissi Icasiano in an exclusive interview:

“I feel like I’m here now and I’ve made it now that I’m matched up against him. I showed what I’m capable of in my past victories [in ONE] and I’m happy I reached this level.”

Watch the full interview in its entirety:

Stephen Loman has indeed proven that he belongs in the upper echelon of the division, following his three-round dismantling of former champion Bibiano Fernandez in his last outing.

The 28-year-old slugger could have easily waited on the sidelines for a guaranteed world title shot against the division’s best Fabricio Andrade, who will seek two-sport supremacy against Jonathan Haggerty at ONE Fight Night 15 in October.

Instead, the courageous Loman took a risky but incredibly rewarding bout with Lineker to show the world just how far he’s come as a martial artist.

ONE Fight Night 14 will emanate from Singapore Indoor Stadium and broadcast live on US Primetime. The full event is free for those with a Prime Video subscription in the United States and Canada.