‘Hard worker’ John Lineker aims to carry on winning momentum against Stephen Loman

John Lineker is fired up to extend his winning streak as he seeks another shot at the world title he once owned.

The Brazilian veteran, aptly named ‘Hands of Stone,’ faces Stephen Loman in a pivotal bantamweight MMA showdown at ONE Fight Night 14 this Friday, September 29.

In a contest that has all the makings of being a firefight, the knockout machine wants to move one step closer to 26 pounds of gold with a statement win over the Filipino fighter, who’s yet to be defeated under the ONE Championship banner.

It’ll be far easier said than done, though, especially against a martial artist of Loman’s caliber. However, the 33-year-old Parana native remains optimistic that he can continue his positive momentum inside the Singapore Indoor Stadium in under 24 hours.

Speaking at the ONE Fight Night 14 Virtual Press Conference, John Lineker said:

“Like I said before, I felt great after the last fight. I felt great about starting a new camp and continuing to work. I’m a worker, you know. I have to work. I have a family to support, and I just want to continue doing this.”

Watch the session here:

If there’s one thing Lineker has been known for, apart from his one-punch knockout power that has been a familiar scene at ONE, is his courage and heart to take on any opponent regardless of their skill set.

That determination helped him onto four consecutive wins at the start of his promotional tenure, including a second-round knockout of Bibiano Fernandes to claim the ONE bantamweight MMA world title.

His reign at the top was short-lived, though.

Soon after, John Lineker dropped his gold on the scales and quit on the stools at the end of the first round against now reigning divisional king Fabricio Andrade in their rematch.

The American Top Team returned with a last-gasp knockout of Kim Jae Woong on the 13th installment of ONE's Fight Night series, and he hopes to do more or less the same against Loman at ONE Fight Night 14.

North American fans with an active Amazon Prime Video subscription can catch all the action for free in U.S. primetime this Friday, September 29.