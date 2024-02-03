FREE FULL FIGHT: Jonathan Haggerty scores dramatic KO win over Fabricio Andrade to become champ-champ

ONE Championship has seen some athletes break through their own ceilings by taking advantage of opportunities that come with fighting for a promotion that features four combat sports under their umbrella.

Enter Jonathan Haggerty.

‘The General’ is currently one of the most dominant fighters in ONE Championship and has produced wins over the likes of Joseph Lasiri, Mongkolpetch Petchyindee, and absolute legends Nong-O Hama and Sam-A Gaiyanghadao.

Knocking out Nong-O in round one allowed Haggerty to become the ONE bantamweight Muay Thai world champion at ONE Fight Night 9, but that was not enough for the Orpington, England, native.

He eventually set his sights on the then-vacant ONE bantamweight kickboxing world championship.

Haggerty would get his chance to become part of an elite club of two-sport ONE world champions by defeating the heavy-handed ONE bantamweight MMA world champion Fabricio Andrade at ONE Fight Night 16 last November.

From the get-go, both men went all-out, but Haggerty’s precision was just too much for ‘Wonder Boy’ and the Brazilian eventually lost by knockout in the second round after being left dazed on the mat with a big right hand down the middle.

Jonathan Haggerty headed to Thailand for first ONE title defense

By beating Andrade, Haggerty has become a two-sport ONE world champion, but that does not mean that he has a shortage of challengers.

At ONE Fight Night 19, Haggerty will be putting his ONE bantamweight Muay Thai world championship on the line against Andrade’s fellow Brazilian in Felipe Lobo.

A dangerous fighter in his own right with the potential to end fights in the blink of an eye, the ‘Demolition Man’ is one of the most dangerous opponents that Haggerty can face, prompting him to be hyper-aggressive in his own training.

ONE Fight Night 19 is available live and for free to all Prime Video subscribers in North America.