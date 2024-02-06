“Mind over matter” - Two-sport king Jonathan Haggerty fortifies his mindset heading into world title defense against Felipe Lobo

Preparing for a marquee matchup is as difficult as it can be because of the stakes involved in such a bout and the amount of eyes that will be keen to witness an amazing fight between two world-class athletes.

ONE bantamweight kickboxing and Muay Thai world champion Jonathan Haggerty will be in for such a fight come February 16, as he takes on the dangerous Felipe Lobo in the main event of ONE Fight Night 19 at Lumpinee Boxing Stadium.

Many fans view it as one of Haggerty’s most important fights due to it being his first defense of the ONE bantamweight Muay Thai world championship since winning it against the legendary Nong-O Hama via first-round knockout back in April 2023.

Taking to Instagram, Haggerty expressed confidence in his chances against ‘The Demolition Man’ with a caption befitting a world-class fighter:

“Mindset is what separates the best from the rest. Mind over matter. #andstill #undisputed”

Haggerty’s intense training for Lobo bout

At 26 years old and with a ton of experience already under his belt, Haggerty is second to none when it comes to his work ethic.

Showcasing a wide array of punches and kicks, the Englishman is not lacking any motivation against Lobo.

Lobo has displayed a ferocity that is second to none in the bantamweight kickboxing and Muay Thai divisions, propelling him to be ranked as the No. 4 and No. 3 fighter in those divisions, respectively, with his highlight-reel finish of Saemapetch Fairtex being his best performance yet.

However, Haggerty was recently spotted training with women’s MMA legend Joanna Jedrzejczyk and appears to be in his best shape yet.

ONE Fight Night 19 is available live and for free to all Prime Video subscribers in North America.