From knees and elbows being thrown out of nowhere to kicks and punches fired with ferocity, Muay Thai fighters are some of the most feared fighters on the planet.

One name that is currently among the world’s best in practicing the Art of the Eight Limbs is that of ONE bantamweight Muay Thai and kickboxing world champion Jonathan Haggerty.

‘The General’ has been in some of the most intense back-and-forth wars in Muay Thai throughout his career, and he will again prove to the world why he is one of the world’s best when he takes on Felipe Lobo at ONE Fight Night 19 on February 16.

Haggerty has been putting time in the gym to prepare for the dangerous and heavy-handed Brazilian, working on improving his already-thunderous kicks and elbows.

With his latest workout video being posted to ONE Championship’s Instagram, fans immediately declared that they want no part of fighting Haggerty:

“Yup. I don’t want smoke”

“And still”

“#ANDSTILL”

“He’s way in front”

“One of the best muay thai boxers of our time”

Haggerty spotted training with women’s MMA legend

Fighters working out with other fighters is certainly not unheard of, but for the British star, it was as if fate favored him as he and the now-retired but still legendary Joanna Jedrezejczyk were training for his next big bout.

‘The Demolition Man’ will be going all out in the hopes of defeating Haggerty, and with his star-making knockout of Saemapetch Fairtex last April, Lobo can definitely pull off the upset with just one big hit inside the Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand.

ONE Fight Night 19 goes down at the historic Lumpinee Boxing Stadium and is available live and for free to all Prime Video subscribers in North America.