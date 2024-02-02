To become an all-time great, fighters must be willing to give it their all in training, though it certainly would help for them to polish up their skills alongside other fighters.

The reigning ONE bantamweight kickboxing and Muay Thai world champion Jonathan Haggerty is out to prove that his spot atop the mountain cannot be taken by others when he takes on Felipe Lobo at ONE Fight Night 19 on February 16.

Lobo just might be Haggerty’s most dangerous opponent yet next to the likes of legendary Muay Thai stars Nong-O Hama and Sam-A Gaiyanghadao because of his sharp striking that saw Saemapetch Fairtex get knocked out in their April 2023 clash.

Haggerty has definitely been hard at work for the impending clash as it will be his first defense of the ONE bantamweight Muay Thai world championship, and the pressure is on for Haggerty to definitively defend it.

To that end, ‘The General’ is pulling out all the stops and recently shared that decorated women’s MMA legend Joanna Jedrezejczyk is in Thailand to help him prepare.

What can fans expect from Haggerty versus Lobo?

Since debuting in 2019, Haggerty’s status as one of the most revered strikers in ONE Championship’s current stable of athletes has been cemented after taking home seven victories to just two losses.

The same can be said for his opponent in the form of the ‘Demolition Man’ with Lobo taking home three hard-fought victories.

With a raucous crowd inside the Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand, for ONE Fight Night 19, there very well could be a winner by knockout - the only question between now and then is who leaves with a ONE world championship.

ONE Fight Night 19 is available live and for free to all Prime Video subscribers in North America.