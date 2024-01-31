ONE Championship features one of the most diverse rosters of athletes in the world thanks to the promotion having four combat sports under its banner. One name that has continuously given the fans must-watch bouts is Jonathan Haggerty.

‘The General’ is enjoying a five-fight winning streak dating back to December 2020 and has since reached legendary levels after claiming the ONE bantamweight Muay Thai and kickboxing world championships in his last two bouts against Nong-O Hama and Fabricio Andrade.

Still only 26 years old, there is no stopping Haggerty from cementing himself as one of the all-time greats in the realm of combat sports and is set to give fans another masterful performance.

At ONE Fight Night 19 on February 16, Haggerty will be taking on Felipe Lobo in the hallowed halls of the Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand.

ONE Championship shared on Instagram Haggerty’s training session and fans were in awe of how polished his skills are:

“Piece of art”

“Get up there Jon boy.”

“This guy is slick”

“On fire 🔥 Speed & power nice to see!”

“Text book back kick in there as well”

Felipe Lobo predicting a knockout victory

Ranked as the No. 3 bantamweight contender in ONE’s Muay Thai division, Lobo secured a stellar knockout of Saemapetch Fairtex last April - an upset win that propelled the Brazilian’s name to new heights.

‘The Demolition Man’ plans to live up to his nickname come ONE Fight Night 19 as he is completely confident in his chances of a knockout win against Haggerty to snap his winning streak.

