WATCH: Jonathan Haggerty’s heated altercation with Felipe Lobo that ignited their feud ahead of ONE Fight Night 19 

How a match is put together depends highly on circumstances, but when there is drama behind it, it would only make sense for the promotion to get both sides to the table and agree to a fight.

That appears to be how the feud between ONE Fight Night 19 headliners Jonathan Haggerty and Felipe Lobo came about.

This past November, Haggerty, then the undisputed ONE bantamweight Muay Thai world champion, reached even more rarified air as he secured the vacant ONE bantamweight kickboxing world championship by defeating Fabricio Andrade via knockout at ONE Fight Night 16.

As Haggerty and Andrade had their moment, Lobo, who was cornering for his fellow Brazilian, had a tense staredown with Haggerty. The newly crowned two-sport ONE world champion declared the following:

“You’re next. Easy, man. You don’t want it.”

The pair would have a heated exchange before Haggerty’s cornermen stepped in:

“Let him [Haggerty] celebrate! Let him celebrate.”

Haggerty and Lobo showcasing fruits of hard work on social media

With their ONE bantamweight Muay Thai world championship showdown already happening on Friday, February 16, Haggerty and Lobo are ramping up the intensity in their training camps.

Haggerty has been the most active of the pair on social media as he showed off his growing power and accuracy while also catching up with women’s MMA legend Joanna Jedrzejczyk.

As for ‘The Demolition Man’, he is more than ready to get into an all-out war with Haggerty inside the Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand.

ONE Fight Night 19 is available live and for free to all Prime Video subscribers in North America.