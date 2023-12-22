“I want to rematch” – Nong-O Hama says win over Nico Carrillo will push him to world title rematch with Jonathan Haggerty

Nong-O Hama already knows who he wants next with a win at ONE Friday Fights 46.

On April 21, Nong-O was scheduled to defend his ONE bantamweight Muay Thai world title against Jonathan Haggerty. Unfortunately for the Thai legend, Haggerty capitalized on the opportunity and secured a first-round knockout win, ending the former world champion’s 10-0 promotional run.

Later this week, Nong-O will return to action during the ONE Friday Fights 46 main card, which goes down inside Lumpinee Boxing Stadium on Friday, December 22. The 37-year-old has been matched up against Nico Carrillo, who is 2-0 under the ONE banner.

During a recent interview with ONE, Nong-O had this to say about who he wants next with a win against Carrillo:

“If I can beat Nico, I want to rematch with [Jonathan Haggerty] and take my title back.”

Check your local listings or visit ONE Championship's official website on how to watch ONE Friday Fights 46 from your location. Fans in the United States and Canada can catch ONE Friday Fights 46: Tawanchai vs. Superbon via pay-per-view on watch.onefc.com on December 22.

Nong-O Hama claims he might be healthier than when he was younger

Muay Thai is known for being a young man’s sport. Therefore, some people have begun questioning how much gas is left in the tank for the 37-year-old Nong-O Hama. With that said, the Thai legend believes he’s potentially healthier than earlier in his career.

Nong-O had this to say during the previously mentioned interview with ONE

“I’m always 100 percent ready, I practice as usual. And it might be better than before. Because I'm getting older, I know how to train to improve my body.”

It’s been a while since Nong-O Hama last fought in a non-world title fight. Yet, the goal of getting back on track after his recent loss could offer him more motivation than ever for his upcoming fight against Nico Carrillo.

Carrillo is not an opponent that Nong-O can overlook. ‘King of the North’ made his ONE debut in April, defeating Furkan Karabag by third-round knockout.

Following a second knockout win in June, the Scottish 25-year-old looks to solidify himself as a future world title contender by emerging victorious at ONE Friday Fights 46.