“His attacks pack a punch” – Nong-O ready to face Nico Carrillo’s vaunted Scottish power

Former ONE bantamweight Muay Thai world champion Nong-O Hama knows that he will need to be cautious of the power that Scottish knockout artist Nico Carrillo brings to the ring.

On Friday, December 22, Carrillo will look to score the biggest win of his combat sports career when he meets Thai legend Nong-O as part of a loaded ONE Friday Fights 46 card inside the iconic Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand.

With back-to-back knockouts in his first two appearances under the ONE banner, the ‘King of the North’ will look to deliver a breakout performance in The Land of Smiles.

Speaking with the promotion, the former Muay Thai titleholder is well aware of the danger that Carrillo presents, as evidenced by his impressive second-round knockout against Muangthai in June.

“Nico Carrillo is one of the top-level foreign fighters,” he said. “In his latest fight where he knocked Muangthai out, I noticed that he’s big, calm, and his attacks pack a punch.”

Nong-O looks to bounce back at ONE Friday Fights 46

When he steps inside the Mecca of Muay Thai this Friday night, Nong-O will look to bounce back from his first devastating loss since signing with the promotion in 2018.

After scoring 10 straight wins, his streak was brutally snapped at the hands of newly minted two-sport ONE world champion Jonathan Haggerty.

Determined to get back into the title picture, the Thai superstar will first have to get through a top-five-ranked contender determined to become the United Kingdom’s next big thing in the art of eight limbs.

Who comes out on top when one of the hottest prospects in the sport meets a veritable legend?

Check your local listings or visit ONE Championship's official website on how to watch ONE Friday Fights 46 from your location. Fans in the United States and Canada can catch ONE Friday Fights 46: Tawanchai vs. Superbon via pay-per-view on watch.onefc.com.